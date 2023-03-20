Jordan Peele’s Fourth Movie Set For Holiday 2024 Release

Jordan Peele attends Netflix's "Wendell & Wild" world premiere / post reception at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Jordan Peele’s fourth movie will arrive in theaters on Dec. 25, 2024. Universal Pictures added the movie Untitled Fourth Film, Directed by Jordan Peele, to their slate of “coming soon” releases, according to Variety.

The mysterious film will debut three months after the release of Untitled Monkeypaw Horror/Thriller— an unknown movie created by Peele’s Monkeypaw production company.

The follow-up to Nope will also rock theaters a week after James Cameron’s Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, both set to hit the streets on Dec. 20, 2024. However, there isn’t any information on the upcoming cinematic experience, with a scarcity of news regarding the project’s synopsis, cast, and genre.

Jordan Peele attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Winter/Getty Images

The New York-born filmmaker hit a hot streak beginning with his directorial debut, Get Out, in 2017. From there, he released 2019’s Us and Nope in 2022, the latter of which marked a departure from the two horror-heavy projects released prior.

In September 2022, Jordan Peele teased that Nope could receive a sequel.

During an interview with The New York Times, the Academy Award-winning director talked about all things Nope, in his usual scant-like manner. With few details, the acclaimed director revealed that he still needs to finish the film’s universe, referencing Michael Busch’s character, Nobody, who was cut from the final movie.

“The story of [Nobody] has yet to be told; I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention,” he slyly expressed. “I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”