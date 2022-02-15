Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Starring Keke Palmer And Daniel Kaluuya Is Finally Here

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has released the official trailer for his highly-anticipated, Universal Pictures film NOPE. The chiller, starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun was announced in July 2021. The award-winning director, who also wrote and produced the movie, does not give away too much in the short video. However, the trailer introduces the characters to audiences for the first time.

Kaluuya and Palmer lead as caretakers at a horse ranch, where they hope to make it big in Hollywood as professional handlers. Suddenly, the desert farm and bright skies are taken over by dark clouds and a mysterious force that impacts animal and human behavior.

Jordan Peele attends the premiere of Illumination’s ‘Sing 2’ on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“It’s just the kinda thing that’s serendipitous,” Palmer said of working with Peele during an April 2021 interview with Refinery29. “Things are aligned. It’s like the things you wish for actually coming to fruition.”

According to Rolling Stone, Universal Pictures described NOPE as telling the story of “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery” and Peele “reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.”

NOPE also features Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott and is set to be released in theaters on July 22, 2022. Watch the spooky trailer for Jordan Peele’s upcoming film above.