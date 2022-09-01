Jordan Peele Hints At Potential ‘Nope’ Sequel

Jordan Peele has teased that his Nope film could be receiving the sequel treatment. During an interview with The New York Times, the Academy Award-winning director talked about all things Nope. Well, for the most part.

Peele was deceptively scant during the interview with his Nope revelations, refusing to answer for the strange standing shoe during Gordy’s rampage. However, he did offer insight into what’s next for him and revealed that he’s not done with the film’s universe yet, referencing Michael Busch’s character, Nobody, who was cut from the final movie.

“The story of [Nobody] has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention,” the acclaimed director slyly expressed.

Jordan added more context to his revelation, giving hope to a potential Nope follow-up. “I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future,” Peele declared. “We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Nope was one of the biggest original screenplays of 2022, opening to $44M at the domestic box office. It became the highest-grossing original screenplay in 2019 since Peele’s Us achieved the same feat. In addition, the film became the director’s third consecutive project to debut at No. 1. Nope stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yuen, and Brandon Perea.