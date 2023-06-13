Jordan Peele, Selena Gomez Co-Developing ‘Coyotes’ Series For Amazon

Jordan Peele and Selena Gomez are developing Image Comics’ Coyotes into an Amazon Prime series, FilmUpdates reports. The songstress joined the project as an executive producer, while Peele is attached through his Monkeypaw Productions banner. As an executive producer, Sean Lewis will also be lending his eye to the Prime Video series.

The outlet reports that there are no current plans for Selena to lend her acting chops to the series, but the project is still in early development, so things could change. However, casting for Coyotes has yet to take place, and the series’ production has paused due to the current ongoing 2023 Writers Strike.

Coyotes was described as “Kill Bill meets The Last of Us” with a “mythic” element. FilmUpdates details the synopsis as a story following a town in the desert “where women are mysteriously going missing.”

“Officer Frank Coffey is trying to get to the bottom of this when he meets Red, a little girl with a katana blade and a mission: murder the Werewolves stalking the border picking women off one by one,” the synopsis reads. “When it’s discovered that the Wolves are the men of these villages, both Red and Officer Coffey are thrown together in a thriller of mythic proportions with the lives of their friends and loved ones in the balance.”

And while Coyotes awaits the end of the Writers Strike, Peele is gearing up for his fourth movie.

According to Variety, Jordan Peele’s fourth movie will arrive in theaters on Dec. 25, 2024. Universal Pictures added the movie Untitled Fourth Film, Directed by Jordan Peele to their slate of “coming soon” releases in March 2023.

The mysterious film will debut three months after the release of Untitled Monkeypaw Horror/Thriller — an unknown movie created by Peele’s Monkeypaw production company.

The follow-up to Nope will also rock theaters a week after James Cameron’s Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, both set to hit the streets on Dec. 20, 2024. However, there isn’t any information on the upcoming cinematic experience, with a scarcity of news regarding the project’s synopsis, cast, and genre.