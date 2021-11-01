Jordin Sparks To Star In New Holiday Film, ‘A Christmas Treasure’

Jordin Sparks is making a return to the silver screen with her new Hallmark original, A Christmas Treasure. Not only will she star in the film alongside famed Hallmark actor, Michael Xavier, Sparks also serves as executive producer of the film.

A Christmas Treasure follows Lou (Sparks) who “after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s old journal, questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper,” as detailed by Deadline.

Later in the film, “charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have, helps each of their journeys.”

Last year, the American Idol winner released her first holiday album, Cider & Hennessy. From the album, “Oh It’s Christmas!” will be featured in the forthcoming film, along with two covers of Christmas classics—”This Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night.”

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you all this year,” Sparks told Deadline. “I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the Heart is.’”

A Christmas Treasure will premiere on Sunday (Nov. 7) as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming event. Watch the official preview below.