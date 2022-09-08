Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, And Shangela Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 13

The newest cast for Dancing With the Stars season 31 has been revealed. The next installment will air on Disney+ and include American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, entertainer Wayne Brady, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela, and more. The new crew will be competing for the traditional Mirror Ball trophy.

“The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!!,” Sparks excitedly wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic for the mirror ball.” The American Idol winner added, “My partner @brandonarmstrong and I are in rehearsals every day and are putting in EVERYTHING we have. I mean, you know I’m pretty familiar with competition show.”

Also joining the cast and making history as DWTS’ first-ever drag entertainer is Shangela from Rupaul’s Drag Race. “I CAN FINALLY SHARE THIS!!! (Mama, I know ur Watching!!!),” she wrote on her Instagram. “I will be competing on the new season of @dancingwiththestars !!! I feel so honored to be the first drag entertainer to compete on the show. It’s about darn time!!!”

She added, “So all y’all who’ve been in my corner all these years, tell a friend! We’ve got Another One! Let’s go win this Crown… I mean, Mirrorball! I luv y’all!”

TV host, singer, actor, and comedian Wayne Brady will also show the world his dancing skills in the newest season. The Let’s Make A Deal host shared what being a participant of this season will mean to him. He’ll be dedicating his time on the upcoming season to his late grandmother.

“My grandmother passed, and she loved the show, so I’m dedicating this season to her, and I just want to have fun for her,” Brady told Good Morning America.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sept. 19 via its new home, Disney+.

See hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro announce the cast below.