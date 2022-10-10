‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Lands Professor Role At Clark Atlanta University

Joseph C. Phillips in ABC's 'How To Get Away With Murder.'

The Cosby Show alum Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. On Friday (Oct. 7), the university released a statement regarding their latest hire and praised his previous work within the Black community.

“Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful engagement in the community, and a portfolio of informed, decisive commentary to the University,” Dr. George T. French Jr, Clark Atlanta’s president, expressed. “We anticipate that he will inspire independent thinking, civic responsibility, and a passion for interdisciplinary learning in our students—which aligns perfectly with our mantra to “lift our community by lifting our voices.”

On Sunday (Oct. 10), Phillips shared his excitement for the news on his official Facebook account. “The secret is out,” reads his status update. “I’m loving my new gig.”

Phillips received his BFA in acting in 1983 from New York University after transferring from the University of the Pacific as a communications major. His past academic ventures saw Phillips become a fellow at the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College, the Abraham Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute, and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. It was at the latter where he orchestrated, wrote, and taught a seven-week course called “Black Conservatism in America.”

In 2006, Phillips authored his book He Talk Like a White Boy. For eight years, he openly voiced conservative views in his column “The Way I See It” and has been a regular commentator on NPR and American Urban Radio Network.

During his career as an actor, he played Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show, Col. Greg Davis in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and performed multiple roles in dramas such as How to Get Away with Murder, NCIS, and Good Trouble.

Professor Phillips has also earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for his portrayal of Attorney Justus Ward in General Hospital.