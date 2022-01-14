Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

Picking up the baton from Destiny’s Child and Solange, it was announced on Friday (Jan. 14) that rising R&B phenom Joyce Wrice will sing the theme song for The Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Renowned composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who created the theme song for the original series returns and preserves the track’s catchy lyrics, melody, and nostalgia with this freshly reimagined version. “We wanted to make a person that grew up with it feel like that’s still their song, but at the same time, we wanted to feel like it’s been brought into a new time… It’s fun. It’s funky. It’s nostalgic,” says Farquhar in a behind-the-scenes featurette (below).

His brother, Ralph Farquhar, serves as executive producer for the series, and expressed, “It’s exciting. It’s hopeful. It captures the spirit of The Proud Family. At the same time, it retains the feeling of the original… When fans hear it, I hope they just love it. The way I do.” The producers also felt the Overgrown singer embodies Penny Proud in human form.

Wrice herself stated, “I was a fan of it growing up. The theme song is just so iconic. It’s timeless. It is classic… I know it so well. So, for me to kinda like take the baton and do it, it’s amazing.” When speaking on the song, she mentioned wanting to add her own flare to it while also paying “dues and respect” to the original version from Destiny’s Child and Solange.

The original cast will all reprise their roles and new cast members include Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, A Boogie, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, and Bresha Webb. Guest appearances will include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, Courtney B. Vance, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Tina Knowles, Dominique Fishback, Jeremy O. Harris, and Logan Browning.

The digital soundtrack for the series will be released via Walt Disney Records later this year. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres on Feb. 23 on Disney+. New episodes debut on Wednesdays.

Watch the full trailer below.