Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. Teases ‘Juwanna Mann’ Sequel

Juwanna Mann may be the next film to get the remake treatment, according to its lead actor, Miguel A. Nuñez Jr.

TMZ caught up with the 58-year-old recently as he confirmed rumors about an impending sequel. “Yes, we are gonna do it. We are doing a ‘Juwanna Mann’ 2 […] It will be coming,” said Nuñez.

Despite being unable to give details regarding the new film, he explained that the 2002 classic was “complicated” because of its sensitive nature. Juwanna Mann centered around Nuñez, who played Jamal Jefferies, an arrogant basketball player who dressed up as a woman and joined the WNBA after being banned from the NBA for lewd behavior.

However, Nuñez believes the sequel will be embraced by the LGBTQ+ community and the WNBA, just like its predecessor.

Kim Wayans and Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. in ‘Juwanna Mann’ Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

In regards to reprising his role, the Family Business star admitted that he would, but not in the same exact way. “I’ll be Juwanna, but I won’t be playing no basketball. My knees said I can’t do that part,” Nuñez joked.

When speaking on the guest appearances, he hinted that Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green wants to be part of the remake.

Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. and Vivica A. Fox in ‘Juwanna Mann’ Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

For the film’s 20th anniversary, Nuñez revealed how a golf lesson led to him receiving the audition for, arguably, his biggest role to-date. After being told that executives typically “give away big roles” on the golf course, he took a lesson and ran into Juwanna Mann director, Jesse Vaughan.

He recalled to VladTV that Vaughan tapped him on the shoulder and said, “I’m directing a movie called ‘Juwanna Mann.’ We’re having screen tests at Warner Brothers and I would die if you would come and do it.”

See Nuñez dish about the upcoming sequel below.