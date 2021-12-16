‘My Killer Body With K. Michelle’ Set For February Premiere On Lifetime

Singer K. Michelle attends "The X Change Rate" at Build Studio on January 29, 2020 in New York City.

My Killer Body With K. Michelle takes a closer look at the varying experiences of patients undergoing cosmetic surgery. Set to premiere in February 2022 on Lifetime, the series will follow people as they work through cosmetic surgery trauma and include the singer’s own ongoing experience with similar issues. The series is described as “a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection.”

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer has been open about her own journey with plastic surgery. During a 2020 interview with VIBE, K. Michelle reflected on her then-recent “childish and clueless” procedure as she shared My Killer Body was in casting stages.

Singer K. Michelle attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

My Killer Body with K. Michelle is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Kimberly Pate. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment. K. Michelle also stars in Lifetime’s upcoming film, Single Black Female, alongside Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley.

Before the premiere, Lifetime will air a teaser of the series in January. Watch a trailer for My Killer Body With K. Michelle below.