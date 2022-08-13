KaMillion And Aida Osman “Want To Be Remembered” With ‘Rap Sh!t’

Aida Osman and KaMillion are the leading ladies of Issa Rae’s HBO Max series Rap Sh!t, and as rising stars, neither actress is taking the opportunity lightly. As part of the modern “bad bi**h renaissance,” the show takes on the story of two young women aiming to make it big in rap. As the leads of the show, Osman and KaMillion are excited for Rap Sh!t‘s debut.

“It’s just going to be fun. I’m really excited for… Because I know what TV means to me, and I know what it feels like to really find a good story and really connect with characters. Sometimes you’ll watch it. It’s like a good album. I let Insecure play in the background while I would just wash dishes, and it felt like I was hanging out with friends. So, I’m excited for younger girls to have that connection with Rap Sh!t,” shared Osman during a Zoom interview with VIBE ahead of the series premiere.

KaMillion added, “Yeah, I think the same. I think Rap Sh!t is like a baby Insecure, but on a more ratchet classy type,” as we all laughed.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

As Issa Rae’s second HBO series follows the acclaimed Insecure, the stars hope to leave the same imprint and establish a legacy with the comedy.

“I’m ready for the show to be culture. I’m really ready for people to embrace it,” explained KaMillion. “Something to be like, that’s culture. People remember this ten years from now like, ‘Yeah, remember that Rap Sh!t show. Them girls really did that.'”

Osman added, “That’s the beautiful answer. I feel like people are scared to say that they want that, but that’s beautiful. We want to make a prominent show.”

“We want to be remembered,” declared KaMillion.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

On Rap Sh!t, KaMillion plays Mia, a fly, fun, and ambitious single mother who has goals of making it big, no matter what. She works hard to provide for her daughter and does not hesitate to call out broke boy behavior, giving women her advice in the process.

Osman takes on the character of Shawna, a sometimes shy, misunderstood artist who wants people to hear her voice. She works diligently to make her talent known and does what she has to to make it by.

Alicia Vera/HBO Max

“One of my favorite characteristics about Mia is that she is herself. Even when it’s embarrassing around, other people that might have a little bit more class, a little more education,” shared KaMillion. “She can’t help, but be herself. Yeah, unadulterated and going into playing this character. I really just tapped into myself. It took me a minute to really accept my flaws. As that girl, you are who you are. And once I embraced that, I feel like my world started to open up like an oyster, and I was happy, so yeah.”

Watch the trailer for Rap Sh!t below and catch the next episode of the comedy series every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.