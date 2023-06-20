Kanye West’s Canceled HBO Series Leaks Online

Kanye West’s canned TV show, A Little Inappropriate, has found its way online. YouTube user Gearashi uploaded the pilot episode to the video-sharing site on Sunday (June 18), showing the clearest vision of what Ye wanted to bring to HBO.

Gearashi ripped the archived footage from Borat director and Seinfeld writer Larry Charles’ personal Vimeo account. According to Far Out Magazine, West’s scrapped 2007 show draws inspiration from his time on Entourage and his love for Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In the 29-minute pilot, Ye travels with his team to a CD signing as he attempts to navigate his unhinged life. As the episode progresses, West visits a Make-A-Wish foundation child, who the rapper discovers isn’t fatally ill.

A Little Inappropriate’s cast included Kym Whitley as his mother, Don C, GLC, Jeff Garlin, and comedians JB Smoove and Wyatt Cenac. Kanye’s music also appears in the HBO series opener with tracks like “Get Em High” and Jay-Z’s “Takeover” soundtracking scenes throughout his CD signing shenanigans.

Cenac spoke about the show with Vulture back in 2013, detailing the scrapped show’s inner workings, explaining how Ye crafted his comedic approach to the potential HBO series.

“Kanye knew he wasn’t a good improviser,” he said. “He’d read something that [Jerry] Seinfeld said about surrounding himself with better talent and that he would rise to the occasion. And so that was his hope.”

The outlet also reported that the Chicagoan had already begun conducting a press tour for the first season, speaking with Nelson George, Professor Boyce Watkins, and Cornel West.

However, West’s brand of David-esque humor didn’t translate on screen, and the premier TV network scrapped the project. “HBO was like, ‘We didn’t pay for a show with these no-name motherf**kers. Find a way to put some Kanye in this,” Cenac recalled.