Kanye West Documentary Announced By The BBC

A new Kanye West documentary is on the way and will center his pending 2024 U.S. Presidential bid, as well as the controversy and fallout surrounding Anti-Semetic statements made by the rapper.

According to Deadline, the project, tentatively titled We Need to Talk About Kanye, will be released by the BBC and will be driven by award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, who previously worked on the U.K. broadcaster’s Battle for Britney doc. The one-off documentary will air on BBC Two and will be distributed by Abacus Media Rights. The project will be produced by Forest, with executive producers including Catey Sexton and Jez Lee.The project’s producer is Laura Kaye and the producer/director is Stefan Mattison.

We Need to Talk About Kanye will also be accompanied by a podcast series titled The Kanye Story, which will consist of eight episodes. News of the forthcoming documentary and pod-series comes months after a project about West was put on hold in October 2022 by MRC Entertainment. The rapper’s Anti-Semetic remarks regarding the Jewish community and his love for German dictator Adolf Hitler crumbled many of his business deals at the time.

MRC gave a statement to Variety: “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” the memo read. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

In 2022, Coodie & Chike released the Jeen-Yuhs documentary, which chronicled Kanye’s life and rise from relative unknown to global megastar. The three-act project was released on Netflix and received critical acclaim, earning a nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.