Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ To Premiere At Sundance 2022

Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission on November 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Netflix is ready to present the story behind Kanye West’s journey to the center of pop culture. The three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs is set to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The series was shot over two decades and gives an intimate look at Ye’s experience.

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Jeen-Yuhs tells a story that goes beyond the music. It’s described as “an intimate and empathetic chronicle featuring never-before-seen footage from 21 years in the life of a captivating figure.”

JEEN-YUHS Shot over 20 years, this documentary trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. From directors Coodie & Chike and TIME Studios. pic.twitter.com/U1oVmV1AHX — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 10, 2021

The documentary series will be available to stream on Netflix once officially released. A specific release date has yet to be announced. The streaming platform describes Jeen-Yuhs as follows:

“All lights are on Kanye West in this exclusive clip from the landmark new documentary. Filmed over two decades, Jeen-Yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. Please note this video contains adult language.”

Other music documentaries that will premiere at the festival include Sinéad O’Connor’s film Nothing Compares.

Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30 in-person in Utah and online, as well as on satellite screens around the country. The full lineup and schedule are available online here, and tickets go on sale on sale on Dec. 17 with single tickets available on Jan. 6.

Check out the first-look clip of Jeen-Yuhs presented by Netflix below.