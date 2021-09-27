Kanye West ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Docuseries Coming To Netflix In 2022

Kanye West will be the subject of a docuseries covering his humble beginnings and rise to fame that’s set for release on Netflix next year.

The docuseries, which is called Jeen-Yuhs, was announced during a livestream at TUDUM, where the popular streaming platform unveiled its slate of upcoming films and television shows.

Directed by longtime collaborators and friends Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, Jeen-Yuhs will consist of three acts and will take a deep dive into the most impactful moments of the Donda rapper’s career. From his unlikely rise from budding producer to international megastar, as well as his growth as a mogul and the development of his personal brand, Jeen-Yuhs will unpack the various moving parts that have made Yeezy one of the most captivating, yet polarizing, figures in modern history. The docuseries will also touch on the impact of the death of West’s mother, Donda West, on his life and career, his support of former President Donald Trump, his own 2020 presidential run, and various moments that have come to shape his legacy.

Kanye West with his awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Solo Performance, and Best Rap Album with his mother Donda West at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2006 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Produced by Coodie & Chike’s Creative Control in conjunction with TIME Studios, the docuseries will include more than 20 years’ worth of archival footage, including clips of Coodie and Yeezy as teenagers. While West was not involved in the making of the Jeen-Yuhs, the project was given his blessing and support in the form of access to West himself, which Coodie & Chike have been afforded over the past two decades.

Kanye West performs during 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019, in Indio, Calif. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Watch the trailer for Jeen-Yuhs, which includes footage of Yeezy and Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, spitting bars from The College Dropout cut “Two Words” below.