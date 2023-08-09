Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Divorce Outlined In New ‘Max’ Documentary

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, at one point entertainment’s most talked about couple, officially divorced last year. Their messy split will be outlined in the new MAX documentary Kim Vs Kanye: The Divorce.

MAX shared a trailer for the doc on Monday (Aug. 7) with the caption “Two sides. One divorce. Kim Vs Kanye: The Divorce is now streaming on Max.” Though it seems like neither Ye nor Kim will appear to speak their peace, their legal counsels and other “pivotal figures” will be present to provide commentary on the rollercoaster process.

“It was the biggest news story on the planet,” one person in the trailer says. Another participant spoke on the nature of the marriage, saying “What we really learned in this case was that this was a toxic relationship.” Check out the teaser for Kim Vs Kanye: The Divorce below.

Two sides. One divorce.



Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce is now streaming on Max. pic.twitter.com/heLi8DdxPU — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 7, 2023

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014 in Tuscany Hills right outside of Florence, Italy and instantly became one of entertainment’s most powerful couples. They had four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Things got rocky in 2016 when Ye and Donald Trump got close and took an even worse turn when he began to sport the red Make America Great Again hat in 2018.

There was also the drama between the Donda artist and Drake that same year, which had many people speculating that Kim had previously had some type of relationship with the Toronto superstar. Kim spoke on the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians about how she believes that the Chicago superproducer’s behavior fed into those rumors and painted her in a negative light.

After months of public drama and West’s continued controversies, especially after Kim K dated Pete Davidson, the two finalized their divorce in November 2022. The “Good Life” artist agreed to pay $200,000 per month in child support to Kardashian and they agreed to a 50/50 time split as it relates to their four children. West has since moved on and “married” Bianca Censori, who worked for him at Yeezy, in January 2023. Check out photos of the couple together in Italy below.