‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks

Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air.

Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion, and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter said.

Carter, 42, continued, explaining that the Kanye he spoke to before filming all but disappeared as he spewed hateful rhetoric throughout the episode.

Additionally, the outlet reported that Ye used the show to double down on his recent tirade against Jewish people, echoing his Twitter sentiments.

“Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Other guests featured in the axed episode included shoe designer Salehe Bembury and Atlanta rapper Jeezy. Furthermore, LeBron James wasn’t present during the taping of the episode.

The canceled episode is just the latest incident involving West’s hateful language. On Oct. 6, the fashion designer and artist appeared on FOX News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

During the episode, he disparaged abortion in the Black community, further aligned himself with former president Donald Trump, and claimed bots were attacking Lizzo and her weight.

It was later revealed on Tuesday (Oct.12) that unaired footage from West’s appearance on Carlson was full of more hateful language, according to Motherboard. The unused clips saw West making more anti-Semitic remarks.