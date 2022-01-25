Karrueche Tran And Duane Martin Join Cast Of ‘Bel-Air’

Bel-Air, the upcoming drama reimagination based on the hit ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air has announced recurring cast members as the series premiere nears. Karrueche Tran and Duane Martin are set to join the anticipated series in new roles that were not a part of the original.

According to a press release, Tran will star as Ivy, a top-tier social media influencer who offers to help Hilary with her influencer business. Martin is set to play Steven Lewis, Philip Banks’ campaign manager in his run for Los Angeles District Attorney. Lewis is a seasoned political strategist and has operated in Democratic Party politics for his entire career and he believes that he can help Phil win.

The two actors join a previously announced main cast of newcomer Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

L–R: Jabari Banks as Will and Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil. Peacock

Additionally, April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Joe Holt, Scottie Thompson, Jon Beavers, Tyler Barnhardt, and Charlie Hall have also joined Bel-Air in recurring roles. The series was created after Morgan Cooper—the executive producer, director, and co-writer—went viral on YouTube with the idea.

“My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices,” said Cooper in a statement.

Bel-Air is set in modern-day times and will premiere its first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13) with new weekly episodes on Peacock. Will Smith serves as an executive producer on the series as well as T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson who are also co-showrunners.

