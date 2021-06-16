Keke Palmer Joins Cast Of ‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff, ‘Human Resources’

Keke Palmer has been added to the cast of Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources. The 27-year-old talent joins Aidy Bryant and Randall Park as regulars on the animated series. Variety first reported the news, sharing streaming giant Netflix revealed the update during the Annecy Animation Film Festival. Voice stars of the original series, Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll, were previously announced as leads for the spinoff. Human Resources will be animated by Big Mouth animators Titmouse.

The series was first announced in October 2019, by Netflix at New York Comic-Con. Kroll—as well as Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska—will serve as creators and executive producers. According to a press release, Human Resources continues Netflix’s goal of pushing the boundaries of adult animation. It is described as an “even edgier and adult-ier,” than its award-winning predecessor, Big Mouth.

On Human Resources, viewers get an inside look at the creatures who add character to the life of the adolescents in Big Mouth. “The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years,” reads the synopsis. “It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves.”

Keke Palmer and the other new cast member’s exact roles in the cartoon have not been revealed. Prior to Human Resources, the actress was recently co-host of Strahan and Sara, which was then re-titled Strahan, Sara, and Keke, played a stripper in the film Hustlers, and in 2020 became the first Black woman to host the MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyond acting, hosting and Palmer keeps busy creating humorous digital content as a self-proclaimed ‘millennial diva,’ and releasing sultry R&B music.