‘SNL’ Gifts Fans A ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke Palmer

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel.

The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already “sold.”

“Anything with Keke Palmer’s name on it, I’m there. No questions asked,” said a naive Thompson before a reimagined sequence of the sitcom’s timeless theme song appeared onscreen. Atop a convertible, the two were joined by Devon Walker before heading over to the iconic convenient store where Thompson’s fictional character worked.

“I shoulda asked questions,” the comedian joked. “I though it was gonna be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series. I woulda say yes to ‘Kenan and Kel,’ but now it’s just Kelly.” Moments later, fans learn that the TIME100 Next honoree comically changed Kel’s famous catchphrase from “aw, here it goes” to “uh-oh, here comes the bus.”

During the behind-the-scenes moments within the skit, Thompson explained how dramatic moments were randomly inserted in hopes of earning an Emmy before Mitchell finally appeared. His onscreen moment was short-lived as he got shot during an attempted robbery.

In real life, the men are reprising their roles from 1997’s Good Burger in the highly-anticipated sequel. Back in October, Thompson teased, “It’s closer than it’s ever been. So, I don’t think anything is gonna derail it. We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we’ve been working on, out loud—just with a couple friends and a couple people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny.”

The sequel does not have a confirmed release date, but watch the full “Kenan & Kelly” sketch below.