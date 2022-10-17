Keke Palmer Ready To Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast

When asked about joining the Sister Act 3 cast, Keke Palmer has one simple answer: “Yes!”

The KeyTV founder, 29, spoke to Entertainment Tonight while appearing at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors on Sunday (Oct. 16) and broke her silence on Whoopi Goldberg’s recent comments about the forthcoming reboot.

“I’m ready!” she said after her declarative response. “Your girl is ready for the part! Come on!” the actress added before singing a few notes of “Joyful, Joyful” from Sister Act 2.

This, however, isn’t the first time Palmer has mentioned wanting to be part of the Sister Act 3 cast. With the Nope star being an avid advocate of manifestation, she previously expressed her interest in the film when a fan-made film poster went viral.

Palmer tweeted, “God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay.” (Her 2020 tweet to Issa Rae was how she snagged a role in the final season of Insecure).

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022

Palmer revealed this mentality adds to her “booked-and-busy” persona in her latest Porter Magazine cover story. “I like to have my hands in many things. I’m a very creative person, and part of that comes from not wanting to be stagnant,” said the millennial trailblazer.

Goldberg, 66, appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God earlier this month where she revealed her dream cast for the upcoming sequel.

“I’m going to ask for Keke Palmer to come in,” she stated. “I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name?… Nicki Minaj! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

The EGOT winner later shed some light on the Sister Act 3 production process. “Hopefully, we’ll get [the script] together and get it done sooner rather than later,” she explained.

Check out a snippet of her chat with The Breakfast Club host below.