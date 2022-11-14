Keke Palmer Adding ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host To Endless Resume

Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.

Keke Palmer continues to stand as one of Hollywood’s top-booked celebrities. The 29-year-old talent is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut when the sketch comedy series returns on Dec. 3.

“Y’all got y’alls wish…,” the NOPE star excitedly shared on Twitter. The news was initially revealed during last Saturday’s (Nov. 12) episode hosted by Dave Chapelle.

“I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you,” she continued.

Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you ❤️? pic.twitter.com/9Z0JlHp2ic — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 13, 2022

Hosting SNL for the first time is just one of Palmer’s latest career moves. She recently launched KeyTV, a digital platform network that was established for creators to thrive and learn in a space “where our stories matter.”

KeyTV kicked off with Heaux & Tell, a seven-episode scripted series created by 2022 NAACP Image Award nominee Nakia Stephens. The show follows the “misadventures of three best friends who dive headfirst into provocative and ridiculous new experiences [and] offers this generation a real take on sex, sexuality, and sisterhood,” according to its official descriptor.

Lenoria Addison and Keke Palmer attend KeyTV’s Launch Party Celebration at The Millwick on October 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Watch Out For Keke Touring

SZA will join the Alice star on SNL as the episode’s musical guest. The Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram to eagerly share the announcement with fans. The Top Dawg Entertainment representative previously took the SNL stage in 2017 where she sang “The Weekend” and “Love Galore.”

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” wrote the Broken Clocks singer on Instagram. “I plan on acting a fu**ing fool . See you soon New York”

SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Could SZA’s pending television appearance be the beginning of an anticipated album rollout? Fans of the CTRL singer were gifted a deluxe version of the album in June as it reached its fifth anniversary, but no new album.

Finally, in late October, SZA officially released her single “Shirt” after a year-long wait. The chart-topping singer followed up with a teaser for “PSA” shared across her digital platforms on her Nov. 8 birthday. Directed by Bradley J. Calder, the clip shows SZA centered in a green-glowing ring of fire.

“Happy birthday to me . Clock starts now,” she promised.

Listen to “Shirt” below.