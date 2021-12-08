Kelly Price And Kandi Burruss Join Cast Of AllBlk Dramedy, ‘À La Carte’

Kelly Price and Kandi Burruss are among those joining the cast of new AllBlk dramedy series, À La Carte.

The series was created by Breanna Hogan and is executive produced by Meagan Good. It’ll follow Mahogany Rose (Pauline Dyer), an overachiever in her 20s who’s had high moral standards her entire life until meeting Kaleb (Courtney Burrell), the man of her dreams who is already taken by someone else. Now, she must decide if she will choose monogamy or tackle the role of girlfriend No. 2. Additional cast members include Nazanin Mandi.

Burruss will be portraying Nicole; a wise, confident, knowledgeable, and unconventionally beautiful sex shop owner whose free spirit results in a connection with Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo), Mahogany’s best friend.

Price will portray Mahogany’s mother, Lyric, alongside Dorien Wilson, who’s been cast to play Mahogany’s father, Victor. Though facing trials within their own relationship, the pair always are able to offer their daughter heartfelt advice and moral support.

Price has previously held recurring roles on Saints & Sinners and American Soul, while Burruss is widely known for her appearances on the hit reality series, Real Housewives of Atlanta. À La Carte is currently in production and slated to premiere in spring 2022.