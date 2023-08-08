Kelly Rowland’s Edie Hints At New Romance On ‘Grown-ish’: Watch

Kelly Rowland made her Grown-ish debut in the sixth episode of the series’ final season titled “Savior Complex.” The Merry Liddle franchise actress stars as Dr. Edith “Edie” Horne, a tenured professor who serves as the current head of Cal U’s psychology department.

Rowland returns this week as things heat up between her and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and VIBE has an exclusive preview into this upcoming episode titled “Toxic.”

While discussing the university’s budget and subsequent cuts that have been made after having a confrontational introduction in the previous episode, Edie and Aaron’s conversation gets heated for a different reason as she wittingly hints at a romantic spark or sexual tension between them.

Raymond Liu/Freeform

The episode will also touch on red flags that emerge after one member of their crew gets consumed by a new fling and another struggles academically in the same class her peer excels in. Meanwhile, Aaron is unsure about his next move with Edie. For those who haven’t been following the latest season, he and Zoe (Yara Shahidi) broke up again after she returned to New York to pursue her professional dreams.

Grown-ish‘s final season has also featured guest appearances from Lil Yacthy, Anderson .Paak, Druski, NLE Choppa, Omarion, and Latto, who additionally has a recurring role as Sloane—Doug’s (Diggy Simmons) new client and love interest.

Mike Taing/Freeform

When revealing that season six would be the final season of the hit spinoff, -ish franchise creator Kenya Barris said in a statement, “We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

Check out the teaser for the new episode of Grown-ish above.

The first half of season six airs weekly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. The second half will premiere in 2024.