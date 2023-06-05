Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto, And More To Guest Star In Final Season Of ‘Grown-ish’

Grown-ish is going out with a bang, as Freeform announces more have joined the sitcom’s star-studded final season.

Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto, and NLE Choppa will be among the previously announced list of guest stars, which include Lil Yatchy, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals.

According to Deadline, Rowland will play Edie, a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at the series’ fictional university, Cal U. Latto will play Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client. Omarion and NLE Choppa will portray themselves.

When revealing that season six would be Grown-ish‘s last, creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement, “We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

Grown-ish, one of the spinoffs to ABC’s Black-ish, premiered in 2018. It initially followed Yara Shahidi‘s character Zoey as she flew the nest to attend college. Season 5, following Zoey’s graduation, centered around Marcus Scribner’s character, Junior.

The final season will air in two parts. The first half premieres on June 28 and the second half will arrive in 2024.