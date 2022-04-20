Kelly Rowland To Play Marsai Martin’s Mother In New Film ‘Fantasy Football’

Kelly Rowland is set to play Marsai Martin’s mother in a new movie. Variety reported the duo as stars of the upcoming film Fantasy Football. In the movie, Martin plays 16-year-old Callie A. Coleman, who discovers she can control her professional football player dad on the field using the EA Sports Madden NFL game.

Her father, Bobby Coleman, will be played by Omari Hardwick. Additionally, Rome Flynn stars as Bobby Coleman’s rival Anderson Fisher. Both NFL Films and EA Sports have boarded the project to offer expertise during production, which is set to begin this month in Atlanta. The movie itself is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Omari Hardwick of ‘Power’ speaks onstage during the Starz segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris, Isac Ivan, and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez also have roles in the project.

“I am so excited to be working with such a talented and supportive group. Fantasy Football is a culmination of the adrenaline of the NFL and the fun of EA Sports Madden NFL, with the heart of a father-daughter relationship,” director Anton Cropper expressed. “As the father of a teenage daughter, I can’t wait to sit down and watch this with her. It’s everything a great film is supposed to be.”

Fantasy Football is written by Emmy winners Dan Gurewitch and David Young, the film is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen, and Tim Ogletree.