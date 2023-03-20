Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Reveal Timeline For ‘Good Burger’ Sequel

A sequel to the 1997 film Good Burger is happening, according to its starring actors Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Reportedly, Paramount+ has greenlit the anticipated film to debut later this year.

On Friday (March 17), the two appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Mitchell yelled out the famous line, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger,” ahead of the announcement of part two.

“Its a blessing and it’s unbelievable,” Kenan said before revealing they’ll be filming the movie this summer. “Its been years, pretty much since the first one, we wanted to do two,” the duo added.

The two closed out the show with a live performance of the hit Good Burger theme song “We’re All Dudes.” See below.

Per Variety, Thompson said in a statement, “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

The Nickelodeon film extends the storyline of a sketch from the hit teen show All That starring Thompson and Mitchell. Good Burger centers on the employees of the fast food chain finding themselves in competition with Mondo Burger across the street. The two get caught up in a scheme where they have to take down their rival restaurant, which is poisoning customers with their artificially-made massive burgers.

According to Mitchell, part two may see the possibility of his simpleton character Ed running the Good Burger restaurant and seeing “a whole new generation” of interesting employees.

GOOD BURGER, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, 1997. Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

“I definitely think Ed would be running the place at this point,” he revealed per outlet. “So, how chaotic or funny that would be with him running Good Burger and managing it. I think them looking for [and] seeing these new employees that are there now, with a whole new generation, I think would be really dope too.”

He added, “Having that, and them having new adventures throughout that — trying to show these other workers how to get through — and them navigating their stories within it.”

Take a look at what Kenan and Kel both said about the forthcoming Good Burger sequel above and check out an iconic clip from the cult classic below.