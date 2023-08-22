Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Reunite In ‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back. The comedic duo have officially reunited in the teaser for Good Burger 2. Directed by Phil Traill, the anticipated sequel is a follow-up to the 1997 comedy.

In the second installment, the Saturday Night Live alumnus’ and Mitchell’s characters Dexter Reed and cashier Ed come together at a modern-day Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

“Hey, man, you almost car-burger’d me to death,” says Dexter in the film’s teaser as Ed wildly drives the hamburger vehicle. The familiar line “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can we take your order?” is also recited in the 30-second clip. The film will premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Kel Mitchell (L) and Kenan Thompson at the People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Image

In addition to the leads, Good Burger 2 will also feature original Good Burger cast members reprising their roles: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Additional celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date. Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz also have key roles.

The film’s story is based on an original ‘90s sketch that first aired on All That in 1994. Paramount Pictures released the feature film Good Burger on July 25, 1997. Decades later, Mitchell reprised his role in 2019’s All That revival series.

Good Burger 2 is produced by Kenan and Kel and written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who also serve as executive producers, along with John Ryan Jr. from Artists for Artists. Watch its new trailer above.