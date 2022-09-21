Kendrick Lamar And Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 48th Season Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion will appear on the next season of "Saturday Night Live."

Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion will be bringing their talents to Saturday Night Live, as both rap stars will make appearances on the iconic sketch comedy show’s 48th season.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), SNL unveiled the lineup for its forthcoming season, with Lamar named as the musical guest for the show’s season premiere, which will air on Oct. 1.

It will be the rapper’s third time performing on the show as the main musical guest and fifth appearance overall. In 2013, Lamar put forth a set that included the Good Kid, M.A.A.D City cuts “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “Poetic Justice,” returning the following year to perform his To Pimp a Butterfly smash “i.” He also appeared on SNL in 2014 alongside Imagine Dragons to perform their track, “Radioactive,” as well as in 2018, for Anderson .Paak’s performance of their song “Tints.”

Two weeks later on Oct. 15, Megan Thee Stallion will make her return to SNL, this time making her hosting debut on the show. She will also be returning for her second SNL performance after previously wowing the crowd with an explosive set that included her hits “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.”

Saturday Night Live season 48 premieres on Saturday (Oct. 1) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.