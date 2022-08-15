Kendrick Lamar Is Officially Eligible For An Oscar

Kendrick Lamar has been on fire since the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, it appears he could be on the verge of earning an Oscar for the visualized track, “We Cry Together.” The six-minute film stars Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, a passionate couple going through a very toxic and messy breakup. Throughout their argument, the two act out the song’s lyrics with abusive verbiage and actions.

The short effort was showcased from June 3 until June 9 at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles. Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, which was founded by the 35-year-old and his longtime manager and partner Dave Free, held the viewing of the film. The audience consisted mostly of friends and family associated with the project. 20 members of the public were also able to buy tickets for each show during its six-day run.

Since the single gained popularity, “We Cry Together” has gone on to become one of the most debated tracks on the album. Many fans and critics began comparing the track to the likes of Eminem’s “Kim.” “We Cry Together,” debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers debuted at No. 1 with 295,000 first-week sales, making Lamar’s final release as a TDE artist the second largest album premiere of 2022.

As we all wait for the full footage of the “We Cry Together” short film, revisit the music video below.