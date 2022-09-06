Watch Kendrick Lamar’s ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film, Co-Starring Taylor Paige

Kendrick Lamar has publicly debuted the short film We Cry Together featuring actress Taylour Paige. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Kendrick Lamar, the 6-minute short film finds the pair bringing the volatile lyrics of the polarizing song to life.

The creative endeavor was filmed with live vocals in March 2020 ahead of the initial coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“I think beyond being a short film, it’s an experience; you’re like a voyeur in this couple’s life but it also reflects what the world sounds like. Whether it be arguing with your sibling or people on the internet … I don’t think there’s a container for it, it just is,” Paige explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress revealed on Twitter that the short was done in one single take. “All in one shot,” she tweeted. “No camera tricks. Camera never cuts.”

ALL IN ONE SHOT. NO CAMERA TRICKS. CAMERA NEVER CUTS. — Taylour Paige (@TaylourPaige) September 1, 2022

We Cry Together was premiered in June before an intimate audience at the Laemmle Royal Theater in Los Angeles. The exclusive screening resulted in the Compton rapper’s eligibility for an Oscar.

As a song, “We Cry Together” was featured on K. Dot’s latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers which was released in May of this year. The acclaimed project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, tallying the rapper’s fourth consecutive album to debut at the top slot, preceded by To Pimp A Butterfly in 2015, Untitled, Unmastered in 2016, and DAMN in 2017.

Last month, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers officially surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first Hip-Hop album of 2022 to achieve the milestone.

Watch the “We Cry Together” short film above and check out Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below.