Kenya Barris Is Working On A Reimagined ‘Wizard Of Oz’

Kenya Barris has a new film in the works. The black-ish creator is set to write and direct a reimagining of The Wizard Of Oz with his Khalabo Ink Society producing. Deadline exclusively reported the deal closed last week.

The filmmaker has kept many details of the project under wraps. However, it’s been reportedly described as a “fresh take” on Dorothy’s journey as she encountered colorful characters on her journey to meet the Wizard.

Barris has added a music arm to its expanding production company. In June, the blackAF creator announced its record label, Khalabo Music, in partnership with Interscope Records. As an extension of Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, the label will develop and cultivate fresh musical talent while also incorporating its acts and music into his other projects.

“Since the beginning, the goal at Khalabo has been to tell stories that reflect our culture with honesty, specificity and from a perspective that feels unique to a singular voice,” Barris explained. “Similar to how we’ve approached our television and film content, my hope is that Khalabo Music becomes a place where artists are given the space to hone their talent while embracing the specificity and individuality of their voice and sound. I cannot think of a better partner than Interscope for this next chapter of Khalabo’s creative journey and am beyond excited to see what we are able to build together.”