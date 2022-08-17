Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Kenya Barris Is Working On A Reimagined ‘Wizard Of Oz’

The film will be based on the 1939 classic.

Kenya Barris Wizard Of Oz
Kenya Barris attends "Civil" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Kenya Barris has a new film in the works. The black-ish creator is set to write and direct a reimagining of The Wizard Of Oz with his Khalabo Ink Society producing. Deadline exclusively reported the deal closed last week.

The filmmaker has kept many details of the project under wraps. However, it’s been reportedly described as a “fresh take” on Dorothy’s journey as she encountered colorful characters on her journey to meet the Wizard.

Barris has added a music arm to its expanding production company. In June, the blackAF creator announced its record label, Khalabo Music, in partnership with Interscope Records. As an extension of Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, the label will develop and cultivate fresh musical talent while also incorporating its acts and music into his other projects.

“Since the beginning, the goal at Khalabo has been to tell stories that reflect our culture with honesty, specificity and from a perspective that feels unique to a singular voice,” Barris explained. “Similar to how we’ve approached our television and film content, my hope is that Khalabo Music becomes a place where artists are given the space to hone their talent while embracing the specificity and individuality of their voice and sound. I cannot think of a better partner than Interscope for this next chapter of Khalabo’s creative journey and am beyond excited to see what we are able to build together.”

silhouette of attorney benjamin crump
Related Story

Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Civil’ Documentary About Attorney Ben Crump

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad