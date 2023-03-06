Kerry Washington Says ‘Unprisoned’ Is “So Important” Ahead Of Series Premiere

Kerry Washington has opened up about the significance of Hulu/Onyx Collective’s upcoming dramedy series Unprisoned, which she stars in alongside Delroy Lindo. According to the official description, Unprisoned “is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.”

“We tell a lot of stories about what it’s like to go in, what it’s like on the inside — but really excavating the journey of being a returning citizen, of trying to reenter into society is so important. And telling the stories of what it’s like to love somebody who’s a formerly incarcerated person is so important,” explained the 46-year-old actress to Variety.

“I think this family’s such a great example because they are really trying to love each other and be the best they can and I’m so inspired by the characters on the show.”

UnPrisoned — “It’s About Who You Want To Be” – Episode 108 — Paige battles her conscience, Finn battles his mother, and Edwin battles the system in the season finale that could change everything for the Alexander family. Paige (Kerry Washington) and Edwin (Delroy Lindo), shown. Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

The series was created by Tracy McMillan and is based on her true-life story. McMillan also executive produces the show.

“I wanted to show a family that every person in America would identify with, even though they’re facing very specific circumstances,” McMillan shared with the outlet. “This is at its heart, a father-daughter story. It’s a story about a woman with a teenage son who’s trying to repair the relationship with her dad and everyone can relate to that.”

Alongside Washington and Lindo, Unprisoned also stars Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, and Jordyn McIntosh. Yvette Lee Bowser serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Jonnie Davis, Joy Gorman Wettels, Tracy McMillan, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington, Yvette Lee Bowser, Pilar Savone and Tara Duncan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu’s “UnPrisoned” on March 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“It’s profoundly affirming, and I say that not from an ego point of view, from a human point of view, from a creative point of view, that my work as an actor could resonate out into the community, could resonate out into the world and touch and impact somebody like Kerry, who would then say, ‘Come do this with me.’ [It] means the world,” Lindo shared with PEOPLE.

Unprisoned premieres on March 10 on Hulu. Watch a trailer for the series below.