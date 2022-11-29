Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’ Returns For 7th Season

Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls series is returning for its seventh season. In the forthcoming season’s new trailer, Hart returns to the ice tub with a new cast of guests, including various athletes from across the sports world. The first episode of Cold as Balls‘ seventh season air on Tuesday (Nov. 29) and will include an appearance from former NBA star Dwight Howard.

All subsequent episodes of the new season will air every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold as Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page. Additional guests will include Allen Iverson, John Wall, Patrick Beverly, Austin Ekeler, and Kelsey Plum. The series is produced by the Philly native’s HartBeat Productions and OBB Pictures.

In a shared statement, Hart spoke about the success and continued growth of Cold As Balls over the years, as well as what the new season has in store for viewers.

“Seeing Cold as Balls grow over the past six seasons has been so rewarding, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come in Season 7,” the 43-year-old shared. “This season you can expect outrageous stories and even more laughs while I deep dive into the lives of some of the greatest guests I’ve had the pleasure of icing with yet.”

Michael D. Ratner, Founder/CEO of OBB Media, issued a statement about his partnership with Kevin on the show and how its evolution over the years has been a joy to witness.

“Building this show with Kevin to reach more than a billion people for the better half of a decade has been nothing short of an incredible and humbling experience,” Ratner expressed. “We’re so proud to launch season seven; with each new season our audience grows and their support for the series never ceases to amaze me. We’re very grateful to the fans for their continued support.”

Cold as Balls, which is currently presented by Old Spice, has included past appearances by Draymond Green, Marshawn Lynch, Gabby Douglas, Lamar Odom, Odell Beckham Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Jerry Rice, A’ja Wilson, and more.

Watch the trailer for season seven of Cold as Balls below.