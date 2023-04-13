Roku Renews Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ For Third Season After Record-Breaking Premiere

Kevin Hart attends the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on May 07, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Hart’s Die Hart has been renewed for a third season after season two’s record-breaking premiere weekend.

According to Deadline, Die Hart 2: Die Harter made waves when it was released on Friday (March 31), almost doubling the previous season’s opening weekend viewership.

The Philadelphia native spoke about the project, labeling the series as one of his “favorites” to work on.

“Die Hart is one of my favorite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot season three,” Hart said in a statement. “My fans are the best, and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”

Every action hero needs a sequel to a sequel! #DieHart is returning for season 3 ? @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/Ohy87yaE1x — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) April 13, 2023

Since its release, Die Hart 2: Die Harter has become Roku’s No. 1 original television series weekend premiere in the platform’s history. The show leads the streamer in both “unique views” and “streaming hour engagement.”

The second season picks up with Kevin looking to become the greatest action actor in movie history after attaining his dream.

Hart’s next story concept finds him crafting “a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won’t know what’s coming next.” However, he discovers himself at the center of a criminal plot to take him out, facilitated by a former associate.

Elsewhere, Hart’s HartBeat has inked a multi-year deal with SiriusXM to create and curate “content at the intersection of comedy and culture.”

Actor Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Winter/Getty Image

SiriusXM’s official press release disclosed that Hart, 43, will resume hosting his Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast on his Laugh Out Loud Radio (ch. 96), which premiered in March 2023.

Kevin offered insight into the new multi-year deal, expressing his excitement to develop more projects with the radio giant.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake,” he said. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and HartBeat’s for some time, and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”