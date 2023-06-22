Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’ Season Three To Feature J. Cole, Will Smith, And More

Kevin Hart is celebrating his birthday this year by entertaining his fans with new content, as the 43-year-old is set to release Hart To Heart season three, as well as the stand-up comedy special Kevin Hart: Reality Check, on July 6 exclusively on Peacock.

The third installment of Hart To Heart finds the Fatherhood star hosting intimate conversations with guests including Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J. Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell, and Will Smith. Sharing a glass of wine, the 1-hour interviews explore a variety of topics, ranging from hilarious, never-before-told stories to career-defining revelations.

Since its debut in 2021, the series has featured interviews with Taraji P. Henson, Ice Cube, Saweetie, Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, and more across two seasons.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check is described as “a one-hour unforgettable night of comedy special! Kevin Hart self-reflects on his growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter, and more.” The special was performed in front of a sold-out audience at Resort World in Las Vegas.

Hart, Jeff Clanagan, and Dave Becky are credited as executive producers on Kevin Hart: Reality Check. The special is produced by HartBeat and directed by Leslie Small. Hart To Heart is executive produced by Hart, Clanagan, Thai Randolph, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, Todd Yasui, and Co-EP JC Del Barco II.

The news follows the Me Time actor signing a multi-year deal with SiriusXM earlier this year to create and curate “content at the intersection of comedy and culture.” Watch the trailer for the talk show above and check out a preview of the comedy special below.