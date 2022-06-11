Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’ Season 2 To Feature Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, And More

Kevin Hart attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Hart has revealed the lineup of talented guests for the return of his talk show Hart To Heart.

The comedian is set to be joined by Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, JAY-Z, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, and Seth McFarlane for intimate conversations where no subject is off-limits. According to a press release, the one-hour interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful, and humorous unfiltered conversations.

Last season’s guests included Don Cheadle, Cameron Diaz, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, and Taraji P. Henson.

“After an incredible first season of HART TO HEART, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” expressed Hart in a press statement. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Hart 2 Heart is produced by HARTBEAT, Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph, and Todd Yasui will serve as executive producers. Leslie Small directs all episodes. The second season premieres on Thursday, July 14th with new one-hour episodes dropping weekly.