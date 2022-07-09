Watch The New Trailer For Season 2 Of Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’

Kevin Hart has issued the trailer for season two of his Peacock original series Hart To Heart. The preview finds the comedian in his comfort zone with notable figures in music, sports, television, and more with intimate conversations.

This summer, audiences will be able to watch Hart have an open dialogue with Jay-Z, Saweetie, Mike Tyson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock, Tyler Perry, Pete Davidson, and more. Each guest shares one hour with the Fatherhood star in his wine cellar for conversations described as insightful, inspiring, and humorously unfiltered.

According to the new season’s synopsis, the series is “a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open dialogue, and a lot of heart.”

NBCUniversal/Peacock TV

As previously announced, the second installment of Hart To Heart is set to premiere on Thursday, July 14th, with new episodes dropping weekly. Last season’s guests included Don Cheadle, Cameron Diaz, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, and Taraji P. Henson.

“There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else,” expressed Hart in a statement.

Hart 2 Heart is produced by HARTBEAT, Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph, and Todd Yasui will serve as executive producers. Leslie Small directs all episodes.