Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, And Mark Wahlberg Star In Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ Trailer

Netflix has released a colorful trailer for the upcoming film Me Time. The comedy stars industry veterans Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Wahlberg. Hart and Hall play a married couple while Wahlberg takes the role of the wild best friend.

In a short clip of the R-rated movie, audiences are introduced to the main characters as well as the adventurous antics of the two men.

“When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life,” describes the Me Time official logline.

Me Time was first teased by Kevin Hart back in April on social media.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this film. So many laughs…” the comedian wrote on Instagram.

The movie is one of four films included as part of Hart’s current contract with Netflix, which he inked in January of 2021. According to Vulture, Hart’s company, HartBeat Productions, also signed on to have a first-look film-producing deal with Netflix as part of the deal. Me Time is set to debut on August 26 on the streaming platform.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix,” expressed the movie star. “This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

Me Time is written by John Hamburg, who also serves as the director and a producer of the film. Additionally, Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley are credited as producers. The comedy also stars Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez alongside the aforementioned talent.

Watch the trailer for Me Time starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall above.