Kevin Hart Announces New Talk Show ‘Hart To Heart’

Kevin Hart can now add the title talk show host to his resume. The comedian announced a new series Hart To Heart from his own Laugh Out Loud Studios. The show will be available to stream on Peacock and will feature Hart and his guests of A-list talent enjoying a glass of wine, and engaging in unfiltered conversations.

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic,” said Kevin Hart in a provided statement

“I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

Guests will be announced each week as the series premieres on Aug. 5. The lineup includes musicians, actors, and more and discussions will include a wide range of topics. The official description states the following:

“Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit, and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment, and of course, some humor. HART TO HEART will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.”

Hart To Heart is executive produced by the Night School star himself as well as Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph, and Todd Yasu.

LOL studios recently announced a new initiative looking to assist rising Black women in comedy achieve similar successes as Hart has achieved in his career. As VIBE reported, the company teamed up with Sundance Institute to launch a screenwriting fellowship, Women Write Now.

In June, Hart’s film Fatherhood debuted on Netflix and had a different tone than his usual comedic gigs. Based on the book of the same title written by Matt Logelin, the movie chronicled the story of a single father.

“To be able to show a Black man struggling with fatherhood and starting from ground zero and working his way up to the top is something that is needed in today’s time,” Hart told VIBE. “It’s something I think other men will watch and not only relate to but possibly be inspired and motivated to do more and be more.”

Check out a quick teaser for Hart To Heart below: