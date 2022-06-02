Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson Do Battle In ‘The Man From Toronto’ Trailer

Sometimes, the best experiences come from unplanned accidents and moments. Well, that isn’t necessarily the case for Kevin Hart, as he stars as a klutzy sales representative in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Man From Toronto.

Its newly released trailer starts with Teddy (Hart) arriving at the wrong address for his AirBnB stay before being mistaken for the titular figure, who just so happens to be a trained assassin played by Woody Harrelson.

Hart’s character, fearing for his life, takes on the identity of Harrelson’s character and attempts to partake in the torturing of a captive held in the basement of the rented home. However, everything falls apart when the operation is busted by the feds, who talk Teddy into continuing his identity as the assassin to lure the actual killer out from the shadows.

The trailer then picks up with Teddy finally meeting the Man From Toronto and, to ensure his survival, agreeing to be trained by the assassin to kill. Hart’s character is posed with the question of whether he should turn the assassin to the feds or if he should keep his mouth shut as the unhinged action-comedy trudges onward into madness.

The Patrick Hughes-directed movie also stars Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin.

Watch the trailer for The Man From Toronto above which features DMX’s “What’s My Name.”