Keyshia Cole Confronts Mother In New ‘This Is My Story’ Biopic Clip

The relationship between Keyshia Cole and her mother, the late Frankie Lons, is just one aspect of the singer’s life set to be explored in her upcoming biopic Keyshia Cole: This is My Story. The clip above reveals the emotional moment where the R&B singer confronts her mother for giving her up for adoption.
Played by Debbi Morgan, Lons explains to Cole, who plays herself, the struggles that limited her parenting abilities.
“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother, and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing, I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” explained the 41-year-old in a press statement.
“Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect,” she continued. “I miss her every day, and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”
Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is set to air on Lifetime on June 24. It joins the network’s roster of musical biopics, including Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Patsy & Loretta, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, Whitney, and Life is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story.
As well as making her acting debut, the “I Should’ve Cheated” performer is also the executive producer of the film. Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is directed by D’Angela Proctor and Manu Boyer. It also features “Forever Is A Thing,” a new song from the Grammy Award-nominated singer. Watch the official trailer below.