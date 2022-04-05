Kid Cudi Joins Cast Of John Woo’s Action-Thriller ‘Silent Night’

Kid Cudi attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kid Cudi continues to expand his Hollywood resume. The rapper turned actor has been announced as the latest cast member to join John Woo’s upcoming action-thriller Silent Night. Deadline reported the Cleveland native is set to star alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

“Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating,” said executive producer Joe Gatta according to the outlet. “He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Kid Cudi attends the world premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up on Dec. 5, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The film is described as sharing the story of a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. The father is portrayed by Kinnaman while the “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)” rapper will play a detective named Dennis Vassel.

The role adds to Cudi’s growing list of television and film endeavors. Kid Cudi is also set to make his directorial debut with the film Teddy for Netflix. The 38-year-old will also star in the project. Additionally, his Netflix series Entergalactic and Kids See Ghosts, are both currently in post-production.

Silent Night is currently in production in Mexico City.