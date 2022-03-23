Kid Cudi To Make Directorial Debut And Star In ‘Teddy’ Co-Produced By Jay-Z

Kid Cudi has succeeded in music, explored fashion, and launched an acting career. Now, the Cleveland-bred rapper is set to take his talents behind the camera. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper announced his directorial debut Teddy is coming soon to Netflix. He will also star in the film, according to his Instagram reveal.

“I’ve been waitin to tell you all about this for a long long time. This year im directing my first feature film ‘Teddy’ at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring,” he shared in the lengthy caption. He continued, ” If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart.”

Teddy is set to be produced by Jeymes Samuel, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR, and BRON.

Jeymes Samuel attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

“Kid Cudi is a genius . Nuff said,” wrote Samuel on Instagram.

Although Teddy will mark the 38-year-old rapper’s directorial debut, Kid Cudi is familiar with shining on the screen. His acting resume lists multiple feature films and television appearances including Need For Speed, Entourage, The Cleveland Show, Westworld, X, and his Netflix series Entergalactic and Kids See Ghosts, both currently in post-production.

View Kid Cudi’s Instagram upload and read the full caption below.