Kid Cudi Cast In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Spin-Off Series

Kid Cudi is adding another notch to his television resume. The 39-year-old has been tapped for Knuckles, a Sonic The Hedgehog spin-off series.

The Entergalactic artist shared his excitement via Instagram on Monday (April 17). “When life has more dreams for you to fulfill,” the GRAMMY winner wrote with a smiling emoji. “its lit #knuckles @paramountplus.” He also shared a photo of his cat, Sweets, laying on a stuffed animal version of Knuckles on Twitter, writing “Sweets is happy and excited about the Knuckles show.”

Knuckles, set to appear on Paramount+, is based on the video game-turned-film character of the same name who was one of Sonic’s foes before they became friends. In this series, he embarks on an emotional journey while training his protege Wade on how to be an Echidna warrior, Deadline reports.

Sweets is happy and excited about the Knuckles show pic.twitter.com/Sre0FttpEn — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 17, 2023

Kid Cudi will stand next to acting legends, as Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as Knuckles and Tika Sumpter will reprise her role as Maddie. Other cast members include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor.

Knuckles is currently in production, set between Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3. The series will release in December 2024.

As for music, Kid Cudi is gearing up to headline Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival alongside Future and Playboi Carti. The festival will be held at Chicago’s Seatgeek Stadium from June 23 to June 25. Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Trippie Redd, Ice Spice, and Central Cee are also billed as performers for the weekend.