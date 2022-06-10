Here’s A First Look At Kid Cudi’s Netflix Animated Series ‘Entergalactic’

Kid Cudi is headed to the silver screen but in cartoon form. The musician, née Scott Mescudi, shared the first look at his upcoming animated series Entergalactic set for a Netflix debut.

“I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time. My greatest achievement,” the Cleveland rapper captioned his Instagram post with a shared clip from the series.

He continued, “This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life. From the animators but more specifically Fletch Moules, to the voice actors, my BEAUTIFUL team at Netflix: The mega awesome cool guy Mike Moon and the ever so lovely and sweet Elizabeth Porter, everyone showed up with their A game and delivered. I LOVE YOU ALL!!”

Ty Dolla Sign as Ky in ‘Entergalactic.’ COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Starring Kid Cudi himself as the lead character, the talented cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

The series’ synopsis is as follows:

“An original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

Additionally, Cudi teases his new song “Do What I Want” in the Entergalactic series and which was released on Friday (June 10). The rapper has also prepared an Entergalactic album. Neither the show nor the music project has an official release date.

According to Variety, Cudi co-created and executive produced the Entergalactic series with Ian Edelman. Additional executive producers include Fletcher Moules—who serves as a director for the series—Kenya Barris through his Khalabo Ink Society production banner, and Maurice Williams.

Check out the first look at Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic above and hear “Do What I Want” below.