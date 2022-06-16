Skip to main content
Kid Cudi Sets Release Date For Netflix Animated Show And Album, ‘Entergalactic’

Kid Cudi partnered up with Kenya Barris for the forthcoming Netflix animated show which will feature voice acting from Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Jaden Smith, & more.

Entergalactic, the long-awaited Netflix animated show from the partnership between Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris, has finally received a release date.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday (June 15), Cudder announced that the series would be seeing the light of day as the show arrives on September 30, 2022.

Along with the news of a release date and the newly released trailer—which features cartoon Cudi blowing some loud before making his way around his living quarters—the rapper also revealed that he would be dropping an accompanying album the same day.

Although Kid Cudi announced the show back in 2019, the hype around Entergalactic grew immensely over the past couple of months as the cast for the animated show was recently released.

The Netflix series boasts a robust lineup of stars with Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Jaden Smith, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Laura Herrier, and Keith David making up the show’s cast.

Last week, Cudi offered a glimpse into Entergalactic’s world by way of a new song for the album called, “Do What I Want,” and dropping off a new teaser trailer today.

You can check out the new teaser for Netlix’s Entergalactic above.

