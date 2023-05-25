Kim Kardashian Bares Her Soul Over Kanye West Drama, Talks Drake Affair Rumors

Kim Kardashian appears to have had enough of the Kanye West drama, per her comments in the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians this week.

The 42-year-old addressed all that has happened with her ex-husband over the last few years, plus the rumors of her affair with Drake.

“I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack,” she tells her mother, Kris Jenner, in the Thursday (May 25) premiere. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe all day. You know when you’re just on the verge of tears and it feels like you’re about to cry? That’s how I felt all day.” Kim K continues talking, revealing that she assumes anything she says to the Donda artist will be screenshotted and shared with the public via his social media, despite the fact she has never said anything negative about him.

“All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f**k to call it — is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my sex tape ever will be,” the actress said in reference to Ye bringing up her infamous sex tape with Ray J. “And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day I will appreciate that.”

Kardashian revealed that one of the most challenging parts of the ordeal is how her children currently view their father. “S*** could be going down and I get in the car and the kids want to blast dad’s music and I’m like, ‘He’s the best, of course!'” the mother of four said.

“And I put it on and we’re singing along and inside I’m dying. I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. One day they’ll see for themselves [what he’s done] and I’ll answer whatever they want me to […] The one who’s supposed to protect me and still does interviews saying he’s my biggest protector is the one that’s hurting me the most.”

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake,” Kim said later on. “Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly. So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most is going to publicly accuse me of having an affair our whole marriage? I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he’s a protector.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split up in 2021 and officially finalized their divorce terms back in November 2022. Since then, the “Good Life” artist has harassed both her and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, in addition to accusing her of sleeping with Phoenix Suns guard, Chris Paul.