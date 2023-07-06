Kingsley Ben-Adir Channels Reggae Icon In ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Biopic Teaser

Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser for the forthcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which chronicles the life and legacy of revered music legend Bob Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the Reggae icon in the film, which chronicles Marley’s upbringing in Jamaica, his rise to global fame and ultimately his unfortunate demise.

Early next year, fans will get to see the illustrious career of Tuff Gong as his most iconic performances, photos, and life events are portrayed on the big screen. The trailer also journeys through his near-fatal assassination attempt, which he survived. In all, the film will give fans a better understanding of why Marley’s phrase, “One love, one heart, one destiny,” is so pivotal to his story.

Ben-Adir stars as Marley alongside Lashana Lynch, who plays his wife, Rita Marley. The film also stars James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, One Love is executive produced by Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley and Matt Solodky, with assistance from Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Bob Marley’s family: Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ziggy first revealed a sneak peek of the biopic during this year’s CinemaCon.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” said the “Love Is My Religion” singer. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.

“People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way.”

Bob Marley was best known for his liberating music, including songs, “One Love,” “Redemption Song,” “Could You Be Loved,” “No Woman, No Cry” and many others. As one of the world’s most popular musicians, he also advocated for the rights of Black people, spoke up against poverty and was against oppression.

The music phenom died in 1981 from Melanoma at only 36 years old.

Check out the first official trailer for Bob Marley: One Love above and the official poster for the film below.

The biopic hits theaters January 12, 2024.