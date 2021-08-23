Kirk Franklin-Produced Gospel Drama, ‘Kingdom Business,’ Heads To BET+

A new series executively produced by Kirk Franklin is set to join the BET+ lineup of original scripted television programming. Kingdom Business—also executive produced by best-selling author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin and powerhouse producer Holly Carter—has been given the green light at the streaming platform launched by BET Networks and ViacomCBS, Deadline reports.

Kingdom Business was originally set for development at NBC during the 2019-20 season. The eight-episode series is written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart. The show is described as an exploration of the “gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music.”

The plot follows reigning Queen of Gospel, Denita Jordan, and her ex-producer/songwriter/lover, Caesar, who had a pivotal role in her successful career. Jordan—who runs a megachurch and in-house record label—is also tasked with keeping family secrets to hold on to her place at the top. Her crown is threatened by a new, younger woman Rbel whose past as an exotic dancer is left behind as she moves forward to challenge gospel music’s conventions.

The aforementioned television series is one of a few new projects spearheaded by DeVon Franklin. Deadline announced that his company, Franklin Entertainment, is developing a feature film for Amazon Studios based on author and popular Pastor Michael Todd’s New York Times bestseller Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex.

DeVon Franklin arrives for the Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe” held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“The cat’s officially out of the bag!” he wrote when sharing the news on Instagram. He continued, “1. Move when the spirit moves you. If I had been afraid to reach out to Pastor Mike or delayed none of this would have happened. Don’t let fear rob you of every good thing in your life!”

Franklin added, “A NO isn’t always A NO. Just because someone has said NO doesn’t mean God has said NO. Keep going, all you need is one YES…just one,” speaking to the first, unnamed studio who declined to move forward with Relationship Goals.

View the full Instagram post below: